A man is behind bars after an investigation by Rock Falls Police into an unauthorized recording complaint.

According to a news release, Rock Falls Police received a complaint of unauthorized recording and live video transmission on July 19. After an investigation, detectives identified Ian M. McDonald, a registered sex offender, as the suspect. On Thursday, August 3 at about 6 a.m., Rock Falls Police arrested McDonald without incident at his job. Later, detectives executed a search warrant at McDonald’s residence, with help from Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations and Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department Investigations.

The release says McDonald has been charged with two counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission. One charge is a Class 2 felony and the other is a Class 3 felony. McDonald was taken to the Whiteside County Jail to wait for a bond hearing. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed, according to the release.