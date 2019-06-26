Man arrested, charged with home invasion after shooting

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection with a home invasion earlier this week that left two people injured — one shot.

Jacques K. Nile, 19, of Kewanee was taken into custody Wednesday by the Kewanee Police Department and transferred to Henry County Jail.

The Henry County State’s Attorney Office has approved charges of six counts of home invasion (Class X felonies) and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (a Class 3 felony).

Nile is currently in custody of the Henry County Jail with a $750,000 bond.

Additional charges are pending. Anyone with information is

encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911.

EARLIER UPDATE

Two people are recovering from a shooting early Sunday morning in Kewanee.

The Kewanee Police Department told Local 4 News officers were called to North Vine Street shortly before 1 a.m. June 23.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Luke’s Medical Center before transported to Peoria.

A 26-year-old woman was also found with blunt force injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s.

Both of their conditions are unknown as of Monday morning.

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force is leading up the investigation with Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services processing the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (309) 937-2324.