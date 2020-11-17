Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to October shooting

UPDATE: Sherral Tolbert, 19, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the October 25 shooting death of Lavonta Baker.

Tolbert is currently in custody in the Scott County Jail.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near 2nd and Lincoln in Davenport.

Related Content Police identify victim in fatal shooting in west end of Davenport

Lavonta Baker, 19, of Davenport, was found in the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle. “After initial medical attention was provided on scene, he was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff,” a news release says.

Shirley Miller, a neighbor who lives nearby, was watching TV and using her computer when she heard “like three big bangs, but somebody told me there was at least five.”

She thought it was between houses nearby. “I went out to see what was going on, and I couldn’t find nothing, so I came back in and I heard all the sirens.”

Neighbors gathered at the scene while police officers, including Chief Paul Sikorski, arrived. At 12:45 p.m., a young man arrived at the scene, and was so shaken several people – including police officers – restrained and comforted him.

“That’s my brother!” he shouted. “That’s my brother!” he sobbed. “What the —?”