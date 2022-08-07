A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer.

Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of Sterling, was arrested on the scene and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail, where he remains on bond.