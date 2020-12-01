Man arrested for aggravated robbery, resisting officer

A man was charged with aggravated robbery and resisting officer after a convenience store was robbed in East Moline early Monday.

The East Moline Police Department responded to the Circle K in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue

around 3:33 a.m. The store clerk informed officers a man came into the business,

stated he had a gun and demanded the money from the register.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and left. Officers were able to get a

detailed clothing description of the suspect from the surveillance video and relayed the

information to other surrounding police agencies.

The Silvis Police Department found a man fitting the description.

Ryan J. DeRoo, 36, was transported to the East Moline Police Department, where he was interviewed by detectives, arrested for aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony, and resisting a peace officer and taken to the Rock Island County Jail.