Man arrested for aggravated robbery, resisting officer

A man was charged with aggravated robbery and resisting officer after a convenience store was robbed in East Moline early Monday.
The East Moline Police Department responded to the Circle K in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue
around 3:33 a.m. The store clerk informed officers a man came into the business,
stated he had a gun and demanded the money from the register.
The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and left. Officers were able to get a
detailed clothing description of the suspect from the surveillance video and relayed the
information to other surrounding police agencies.
The Silvis Police Department found a man fitting the description.
Ryan J. DeRoo, 36, was transported to the East Moline Police Department, where he was interviewed by detectives, arrested for aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony, and resisting a peace officer and taken to the Rock Island County Jail.