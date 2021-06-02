Man arrested for attempted murder, home invasion, other charges

The Illinois State Police arrested a man on Wednesday for attempted first degree murder, home invasion and other charges for a shooting that occurred late last year in Gladstone, Illinois.

On December 31, 2020, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting in which a male subject was shot while inside a home in Gladstone. The suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

An investigation revealed the suspect as Terrance L. Clopton, 37, of Gladstone.

On Wednesday, the Illinois State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Raritan Street in Gladstone in which Clopton was arrested without incident.

Clopton is charged with:

Attempted first degree murder (Class X felony)

Home invasion (Class X felony)

Aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony)

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 1 felony)

Clopton is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Illinois State Police with the investigation and arrest.