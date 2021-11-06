Man arrested for criminal mischief after damaging windows of two businesses

An Iowa man was put behind bars Friday for damaging the windows of a Mediapolis clothing store and restaurant back in October.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office took a report of criminal mischief Oct. 31 at La Rue Boutique, 107 Maple Drive, and Scoop’s Bar and Grill, 530 Main Street.

Both businesses reported their windows had been shot by steel balls.

The total damage to the windows was estimated at $1,944.29.

After reviewing surveillance video in the area, deputies were able to identify the suspect as Heath Leonard Hand Jr., 30, of Mediapolis.

Hand was interviewed and admitted to shooting metal balls from a slingshot in the direction of both businesses.

At approximately 11:14 a.m. Friday, Hand was placed under arrest on a Des Moines County warrant for criminal mischief 2nd degree in the 200 block of North Orchard Street, Mediapolis.

Hand was transported to the Des Moines County Jail with his bond set at $5,000 cash or surety.