Man arrested for disorderly conduct after threatening to bomb DCFS office in Sterling

The City of Sterling announced Wednesday that an arrest was made for disorderly conduct after a Dixon man threatened to bomb the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in Sterling.

A press release from the City of Sterling states the office, located at the 2600 block of Woodlawn Road, received a call from a man at approximately 3:53 p.m. Wednesday.

During the call, the man conveyed he was in the parking lot, had a bomb and was going to blow them up.

Responding officers cordoned off and searched the immediate area and parking lot without locating the suspect, his vehicle or anything suspicious.

At approximately 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, the Sterling Police Department police received a call that an intoxicated Hispanic male was walking in the area of East End Shell, located at the 2400 block of E. Lincolnway.

Officers located the male, identified him and took him into custody without any further incident.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Darrius M. Garcia.

According to the City of Sterling, the threat made by Garcia was apparently over an ongoing DCFS investigation.

Garcia is being held in Whiteside County Court, pending a bond hearing.