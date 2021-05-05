Man arrested for “grabbing” six-year-old boy

A man was arrested for what the Morrison Police describe as “grabbing” a six-year-old boy.

On Saturday just before 5:30 p.m., the Morrison Police responded to the 200 block of Cedar Street after receiving a report of the incident. The boy was able to escape and returned home.

After an investigation, police arrested Joseph A. Veselko, 37, of Morrison on Tuesday and charged him with battery (Class A misdemeanor), aggravated battery (Class 3 felony), and unlawful restraint (Class 4 felony).

Veselko was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

The Morrison Police were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the April House Child Advocacy Center with the investigation.