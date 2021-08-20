Man arrested for possession of child pornography

A 77-year-old Viola man was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Richard L. Hockenberry for the Class 2 felonies.

ISP DCI investigators, along with the Illinois Attorney General’s High Tech Crime Bureau and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Hockenberry’s residence in the 900 block of 280th Street after an investigation involving child pornography.

During the warrant execution, investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest of Hockenberry.

Hockenberry was charged in Mercer County and released on $50,000 bond.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.