A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington police officer near Summer Street and Madison Avenue. Deputies responded to the traffic stop to investigate and during the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle, Troy Allen Crawford, age 43, of Burlington, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Crawford arrested for possession of a controlled substance third offense, a D Felony. He was taken to the Des Moines County Jail and is being held on a $5000 bond.