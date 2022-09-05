On Sunday, September 4 at approximately 1:19 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside of a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue. Witnesses reported that a subject at the residence had fired a gunshot at a vehicle. Officers identified 23-year-old Daquan S. Hickman as the suspect. Hickman admitted to firing a gun after an argument and a firearm was located during a search of his residence. Hickman was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.