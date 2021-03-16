Man arrested for robbery after running from police, charged with three others

A Davenport man was arrested on Tuesday morning for robbing a convenient store after running from police, and then was charged with three other recent robberies.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the Q.C. Mart at 2747 Rockingham Road about a reported robbery.

According to police, a man entered the store, said he was armed with a weapon and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran from the store.

Patrol officers saw someone who matched the description of the robber in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue. The suspect then ran from the police, cutting through neighboring yards.

Once establishing a perimeter, police were able to locate the suspect, Deontye Lewis, 23, of Davenport, hiding in the backyard of a residence on McKinley Avenue.

After the on scene and follow-up investigation, Lewis ended up being charged with a four counts of second degree robbery in connection with Tuesday’s and three other recent robberies.

March 12, 2021: KwikShop at 3129 Rockingham Road, Davenport

March 12, 2021: KwikShop at 3624 West Locust Street, Davenport

March 13, 2021: KwikShop at 2242 East 12th Street, Davenport

March 16, 2021: Q.C. Mart at 2747 Rockingham Road, Davenport

There were no injuries reported in any of the robberies.

Lewis is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

The Davenport Police are continuing the investigation.