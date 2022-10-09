A 28-year-old man is behind bars tonight, charged with a murder Sunday in Rock Island.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a Sunday night release.

When officers arrived, they located an unconscious 30-year-old man suffering from stab

wounds and a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Jonathan Rojas-Corasco was charged Sunday with the murder of a 30-year-old man in Rock Island.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the suspect in this incident, 28-year-old Jonathan Rojas-Corasco, was located and taken into custody at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. Rojas-Corasco has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder and Home Invasion, bond set at $1 million. He remains in Scott County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.



The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.