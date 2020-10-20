Muscatine man arrested for sending sexually explicit messages to a minor

Adam Michael Delong, 23, of Muscatine, was arrested by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office for sexual exploitation of a minor and other charges on October 19, 2020.

The Muscatine Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.

On Monday around 10 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Muscatine County about a harassment complaint. The complainant said their minor daughter had received sexually explicit messages on social media from an unknown suspect that also tried to entice the minor to meet him.

Investigators went to the established meeting place to try to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

The suspect sent more messages in the early afternoon, from which investigators were able to identify the suspect as Adam Michael Delong, 23, of Muscatine. He was found at his home at 608 Sycamore Street and arrested.

Delong was charged with:

Second degree harassment

Enticing a minor

Indecent exposure

Extortion

Sexual exploitation of a minor

Delong is being held in the Muscatine County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation was conducted by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscatine Police Department and the Wilton Police Department.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for those with information regarding this or similar incidents to contact Captain Quinn Riess at (563) 264-0188 ext. 115 or Detective Jake McCleary at (563) 264-0188 ext. 105.