Man arrested for sexual assault of a child

Gabriel Vargas, 22, of Sterling.

The Sterling Police announced they have arrested Gabriel Vargas, 22, of Sterling, on a Whiteside County warrant for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (Class X felony).

Vargas was arrested on Wednesday without incident at a home in Sterling.

An investigation was began in January of 2021, in which Vargas had contact of a sexual nature with two female juveniles 13 years or younger at a home in Sterling. The female juveniles are unrelated to Vargas.

Vargas was taken to the Whiteside County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The Sterling Police were assisted by the Whiteside County State’s Attorney Office in the investigation.

