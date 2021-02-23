Man arrested for stabbing

On Sunday, the Galesburg Police were called to the OSF St. Mary Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a stabbing victim.

When they arrived, police were directed to a 54-year-old man who was suffering from a stab wound to the left side of his back.

The man indicated that he was stabbed by Junior A. Wallace, 21, during an altercation at a house, but was not cooperative and did not want to press charges. He was later transferred to Peoria for treatment of his injuries.

The Galeburg Police Department conducted an investigation into the stabbing which led to the arrest of Junior A. Wallace for aggravated battery.

Wallace is currently in the Knox County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.