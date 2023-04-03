A Danville, Iowa man is behind bars after Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies say he allegedly broke into a residence and took a dog.

According to a press release from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 14000 block of 145th Avenue in Burlington on April 2 at about 9:30 a.m. regarding a burglary at a residence. The victim told deputies that two people had entered the residence at about 4 a.m. and stole her dog. The victim had video surveillance and was able to identify one of the suspects as Paul Russell Swartzlander, age 44 of Danville.

Deputies were able to locate and interview Swartzlander, who denied being involved in the burglary. The victim’s dog was then located at Swartzlander’s residence by deputies. Swartzlander was arrested and charged with burglary 3rd degree. He was taken to the Des Moines County Jail and held on a $5000 bond.