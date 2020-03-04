Man arrested for stealing weapons from Monmouth business

A Monmouth man was arrested early Wednesday morning for stealing weapons from a Monmouth business after a foot pursuit.

Just after midnight, Monmouth Police and Warren County Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at Farm King, located north of Monmouth.

George C. Wallace, 23, of Monmouth, was arrested at the scene.

A crime scene investigator from the Illinois State Police also responded to the scene following Wallace’s arrest.

Wallace was alleged to have taken a vehicle in Monmouth before breaking into the store and taking firearms after breaking a display case.

Wallace was taken to Warren County Jail and is being charged with burglary, theft over $500, possession of a firearm without an FOID card, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and burglary from a vehicle.

Upon inventory, it was determined all missing weapons were recovered.

Bond has not been set, pending a court appearance.