Man arrested for theft from K&K Hardware following police chase in Bettendorf Local News by: Palak Barmaiya Posted: Feb 27, 2020 / 12:57 PM CST / Updated: Feb 27, 2020 / 12:58 PM CST Multiple police cars can be seen in an alleyway between the 1600 block of Grant & Brown Street. Photo by Bryan Bobb Police arrested a man who stole from K&K Hardware in Bettendorf around noon on Thursday. #BREAKING Police pursuit after a retail theft at K&K Hardware in Bettendorf. Multiple police cars can be seen in an alleyway between the 1600 block of Grant & Brown Street. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/hTt5GbkBIp— Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) February 27, 2020