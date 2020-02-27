Man arrested for theft from K&K Hardware following police chase in Bettendorf

Zacharia Allen Clark, 30, of Davenport, was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of a felon in possession of ammunition. He was also ordered to serve 5 years of supervised release after serving the prison sentence.

The charges stem from the early morning of September 2018 in which Clark was involved in a shots fired incident at a nightclub in Davenport. An investigation revealed that Clark pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired at another person in the nightclub's parking lot.