Man arrested for theft from K&K Hardware following police chase in Bettendorf

Multiple police cars can be seen in an alleyway between the 1600 block of Grant & Brown Street.

Police arrested a man who stole from K&K Hardware in Bettendorf around noon on Thursday.

