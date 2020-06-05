Man arrested in connection to a break in and theft from the Qdoba restaurant in Moline

Matthew Williams, 33, of Davenport, was arrested by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department on June 2, 2020 in connection with a break in and theft from the Qdoba Mexican Eats in Moline on May 21, 2020.

According to police, Williams gained entry to the Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurant around 3am on May 21 and took a business safe. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office found the safe later that day in the 14000 block of Coaltown Road in East Moline.

Williams was charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with burglary, a class 2 felony, and is being held at the Rock Island County jail on a $20,000 bond.