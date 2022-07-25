A 20 year old Silvis man has been arrested concerning a fire over the weekend. On Saturday, July 23rd at approximately 8:15 p.m., Silvis Police responded to an apartment building located at 118 10th Street for a noise complaint. While on scene to investigate the noise complaint, officers were made aware of a fire coming from one of the apartments. The Silvis Fire Department subsequently responded, along with mutual aid from multiple local fire and police departments. One tenant was transported from the scene and treated and released from a local hospital with minor injuries. One firefighter was transported from the scene to a local hospital and treated and released for heat exhaustion. Another firefighter was treated and released on scene for heat exhaustion. The Red Cross responded to help displaced residents.

Desmond V. Williams, a tenant at the apartment building, was arrested on the scene Saturday evening and formally charged on Monday, July 25 with one Class X Felony count of Aggravated Arson and one Class 1 Felony count of Arson, with bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841.

No further information is currently available.