Man arrested in connection with beaten and burned child

Davenport Police arrested Chase Jordan Williams, 19, late Monday for the abuse of a child in connection to an incident earlier this year.

Local 4 News first brought you the story of the child’s mother who accused her ex-boyfriend of beating and burning her 7-month-old son in August.

Williams is charged with child endangerment/multiple acts and three counts of child endangerment resulting with serious injury.

According to the police report, on August 25, the child was brought to the hospital with third degree burns to his head. Further examination of the child revealed several broken ribs and the evidence of prior rib fractures that occurred in July.

Williams was the only one in care of the child at the time of the injuries and his explanation of the injuries are not medically supported and appear to be intentional.

Williams is currently being held at the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond.