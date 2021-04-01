Man arrested in Davenport for sexual abuse charges out of Des Moines County

A Davenport man was taken into custody after two warrants for sexual abuse were issued for him out of Des Moines County.

On March 8, 2021, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse that occurred in the county in 2018 and 2019. The victim, who is a minor, identified a suspect.

After an investigation by Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office detectives, arrest warrants for two counts of second degree sexual abuse were issued on Friday for Raymond Lee Edwards, Jr., 48, of Davenport.

On Saturday, the Davenport Police were able to locate Edwards and placed him under arrest.

Edwards was transported to the Des Moines County Jail on Wednesday with no bond while he awaits his initial appearance.