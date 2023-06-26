A man is in the Henderson County Jail after he allegedly took a vehicle without permission and got into a fight in Oquawka with the victim, a family member.

According to a news release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a report of stolen vehicle in Oquawka on Sunday, June 25, at about 12:25 a.m. When the deputy arrived, a fight was taking place. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was a family member of the victim, and the vehicle was returned to the owner’s address. The deputy separated the parties and continued the investigation. The investigation revealed that Zachary M. Ferguson, age 28, had taken the vehicle and when he returned it, got into a physical confrontation with the victim.

(Henderson County Sheriff’s Department)

Ferguson was arrested without bail on charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and taken to the Henderson County Jail. Ferguson remains in custody, awaiting a bail hearing.