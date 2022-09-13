Rock Island police have made an arrest in a double purse snatching case.

On Saturday, September 10 at about 1:14 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the QC Coffee & Pancake House, 1831 Third Avenue, in reference to two purses being stolen. Video surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle were distributed to members of the department and later posted on the Rock Island Police Department Facebook page.

On Tuesday, September 13 at about 9:30 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to Looney’s Little Chicago Bar and Grill, 219 17th Street regarding a burglary where money and alcohol were stolen. Surveillance video from the business showed the suspect in this incident matched the suspect in the surveillance video from the previously reported theft at QC Coffee & Pancake House.

Officers located the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Dewayne A. Sapp, and his vehicle in Schweibert Park a few hours later. Sapp was taken into custody and charged with burglary and theft. He was remanded to the Rock Island County Jail and held without bond pending formal charges. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate these cases, as well as other related cases in the downtown area in which Sapp is suspected of being involved. Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.