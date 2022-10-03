A Dixon, Illinois man is under arrest on arson charges after a fire in September.

On September 29, the Dixon Fire and Police Departments were called to the 400 block of Madison Avenue for a house fire. Police officers met with a man outside of the residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and establish that no one else was home at the time of the fire.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that John K. Sandusky, age 42 of Dixon, Illinois, was responsible for starting the fire. A warrant was obtained for Sandusky, and he was taken into custody on October 3 at about 1:30 p.m. He is charged with Residential Arson, a Class 1 Felony, and Arson, a Class 2 Felony. Sandusky’s bond was set at $150,000 and he was processed and transported to the Lee County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or Ogle-Lee CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488).