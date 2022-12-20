A Rock Falls man is under arrest after police found MDMA and cocaine at his residence while investigating a burglary.

Rock Falls police officers responded to a reported residential burglary in the 1500 block of US Route 30 on Monday, December 19 at approximately 3:14 a.m. While investigating the burglary, officers discovered approximately 32 pills of MDMA and a firearm with ammunition. The occupant of the residence did not have a valid FOID card. Officers arrested Darrius Young, age 29 of Rock Falls, and transported him to the Rock Falls Police Department.

Darrius Young (Contributed photo)

Following that arrest, officers applied for and received a search warrant for the residence. They conducted a thorough search of the residence with the assistance of the Rock Falls Police K-9 Unit and officers from the Sterling Police Department. The search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 14.9 grams of cocaine as well as narcotics packaging items and scales.

Young is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance – MDMA, unlawful possession with intent to deliver – cocaine, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID. He was moved to the Whiteside County Jail to await a bond hearing. The circumstances of the initial burglary report are still being investigated.