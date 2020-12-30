Man arrested on drug, gun charges after running from a traffic stop

A man was arrested on drug and gun charges after trying to run from a traffic stop on Monday.
Around 4:30 p.m., the Moline Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations when it sped away.
The vehicle traveled north on 27th Street from Avenue of the Cities at a high rate of speed, but shortly crashed into a house when it lost control as it tried to turn west on 18th Avenue A off of 27th Street.
Two occupants, an adult male and a juvenile male, ran from the vehicle towards 25th Street but were apprehended by arriving officers.
The driver, Phillip Lamon Cobb, 25, of Rock Island, was found in possession of a loaded 9mm hand gun with an extended magazine and 13.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Cobb received several traffic citations along with being charged with the following:
- one count of possession of a stolen firearm (class 2 felony)
- unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (class 3 felony)
- aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (class 4 felony)
- possession of methamphetamine (class 3 felony)
Cobb is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $150,000 bond.