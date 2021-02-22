Man arrested on felony meth charges

A Dixon man was arrested Friday on drug charges.

The Dixon Police Department said Bryan J. Banbury, 41, was taken into custody at the Walmart parking lot and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

Banbury was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Call the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488) with tips and you can receive rewards of up to $1,000 if your information leads to an arrest.