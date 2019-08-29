Man arrested on firearm, drug charges

A man with a felony warrant was arrested on multiple charges Thursday and the Moline Police Department recovered a firearm and drugs.

This morning at around 7:46 a.m. a Moline Police Detective saw Jayson D. Kenney, 28, of Moline walking in the 3400 block of 19th Avenue.

Kenney had a previously issued felony warrant for his arrest and when officers attempted to arrest Kenney, he ran. After a brief pursuit, Kenney was captured and placed under arrest in the 1900 block of 35th Street.

Kenney was found in possession of a revolver with the serial number “obliterated” and seven different types of illegal narcotics.

Police say “though the incident took place near several Moline Schools, the incident was resolved in under a minute and there was no threat to the students.”

Kenney was taken to Rock Island County Jail on the following charges: aggravated unlawful use of weapons, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer as well as the outstanding warrant for aggravated fleeing/eluding a peace officer.

The warrant had been issued on August 23 by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department for a case that originated out of the Rock Island Police Department.