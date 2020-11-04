Man arrested on meth and gun charges

A Dixon man was arrested Tuesday for a number of drug and gun felonies.
The Dixon Police Department charged Bryan J. Banbury, 40, with the following:
- Three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, Class 2 felonies
- Three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Class 3 felonies
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony
- Unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony
Banbury was processed and transported to the Lee County Jail.
