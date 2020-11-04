Man arrested on meth and gun charges

A big factor to when it comes to forecasting long range temperature trend is how the jet stream will play out. Before we dive into why we are so warm, lets explain briefly what the jet stream is and what it does.

The jet stream is a long and narrow stream of air in the upper atmosphere with winds between 50 and 200 miles per hour. It's caused by the uneven heating of the earth from the sun. As cool air to the north sinks and warm air to the south rises, on large scales, there's a point in between that creates this thin current of wind. So when meteorologists talk about or show where the jet stream is and how it's the dividing line between cold air and warm air, it's there because the cold and warm air created it.