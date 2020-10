A Dixon man was arrested on multiple drug charges and failure to register as a sex offender.

The Dixon Police arrested Dominique A. Dejesus, 48, in the 1000 block of Hemlock Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Dejesus is charged with delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Dejesus is currently in the Lee County Jail.