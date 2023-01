A Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant.

Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck (photo: Lee County Jail)

Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck, age 23 of Davenport, was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail to be processed on the charge.