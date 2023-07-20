A man is in the Rock Island County jail awaiting extradition after a Moline Police Department K9 located him in a ditch.

According to a post on the Department’s Facebook page, officers were called to a Rock Island hotel for a report of a domestic incident. The suspect had allegedly battered the victim and left through a window. Dispatch told officers that the suspect, Bradley Welsh, was also wanted out of Maryland for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver fentanyl.

(Moline Police Department)

Officer Drew Compton sent K9 Riggs to search the area for Bradley. Several commands were given to Welsh to show himself to officers and K9 Riggs barked loudly during the search. K9 Riggs quickly found a nearby ditch that had tall grass that obstructed officers’ sight. More commands were given and K9 Riggs barked loudly before Officer Compton worked his partner into the tall grass. A few minutes later, K9 Riggs located Welsh and initiated a bite. He complied with officers and K9 Riggs released his hold.

(Moline Police Department)

Welsh was taken into custody without incident and given medical attention for a minor injury. He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail to await extradition on his warrant.