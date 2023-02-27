A man is in the Scott County Jail after he was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol on a variety of charges early this morning, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver.
Roy Albert Phillips Senior, age 33 with no city of residence listed, was booked into the Scott County Jail at about 2:13 a.m. on Monday. He has been charged with:
- Driving while barred (a misdemeanor),
- Drug tax stamp violation (a felony),
- Eluding (a felony),
- Felon in possession of a firearm (a felony),
- Interference with a weapon (a felony),
- Left turns – yielding (a misdemeanor),
- Open container (a misdemeanor),
- Possession third (a felony),
- Possession with intent to deliver (a felony) and
- Speeding (a misdemeanor).
Phillips is being held on $100,000 bond.