A man is in the Scott County Jail after he was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol on a variety of charges early this morning, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver.

Roy Phillips Sr. (photo: Scott County Jail)

Roy Albert Phillips Senior, age 33 with no city of residence listed, was booked into the Scott County Jail at about 2:13 a.m. on Monday. He has been charged with:

  • Driving while barred (a misdemeanor),
  • Drug tax stamp violation (a felony),
  • Eluding (a felony),
  • Felon in possession of a firearm (a felony),
  • Interference with a weapon (a felony),
  • Left turns – yielding (a misdemeanor),
  • Open container (a misdemeanor),
  • Possession third (a felony),
  • Possession with intent to deliver (a felony) and
  • Speeding (a misdemeanor).

Phillips is being held on $100,000 bond.