A Rock Falls man is in the Whiteside County Jail on a variety of charges from several counties in two states.

Daveon H. Lucas, age 23, was arrested on January 27 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Second Street in Sterling after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle. He has been charged with Driving While License Suspended, Obstructing Identification, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Improper Display of Front Plate, Possession of Cannabis Warrant – Bettendorf, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm Warrant- Will County, Possession of Controlled Substance Warrant – Kendall County, Possession of Methamphetamine Warrant-Whiteside County and Driving While License Suspended.