Man caught on camera breaking into Rock Island garage and stealing a vintage bike

A garage in Rock Island was broken into this weekend. The homeowner provided surveillance of a man breaking down the side door and taking off with a vintage bike.

Shane Brown was enjoying a quiet night on his couch watching TV when he heard a loud bang.

“I was just sitting in there watching TV chilling out in the living room and all of a sudden I heard a noise. So I’ve got security camera’s in front and back of the house so I kicked on the one in the front thinking I heard something out front, but it turned out what I heard was a guy kicking in my garage door behind me.”

A man kicked down the side door of his garage and stole items out of it. One thing that dispatchers told Brown was to stay inside and do not confront the criminal.

“I basically got to sit there in the house with a front row view of the guy robbing me blind while I was on the phone with 911.”

At first he wasn’t sure what was going on when he heard the bang.

“It was a pretty good bang. When I initially heard it honestly my initial instinct was maybe there was a shooting blocks away or something. That’s what it sounded like, but it was just a guy kicking in my door.”

It was a helpless feeling for Brown, but he knows it was the right move.

“It’s a concern, I don’t wanna run out and confront the guy, but it was kind of a helpless feeling to sit inside and watch it all play out you know and they were telling me on 911 absolutely don’t go outside.”

Stolen out of his garage was a blue 1983 Schwinn Side Winder Bicycle.

“It’s a bicycle that I’ve had since 8th grade. It’s a 10 speed mountain bike and then some other random junk like a lawn chair and stuff. I guess I lucked out to be honest.”

He says that the police arrived very quickly. In the surveillance you can see the police actively searching the garage and the surrounding yards for the thief. Brown says he hasn’t been robbed before and his neighborhood is very safe.

“This is a really good neighborhood. I’ve lived in Rock Island for 30 years. I love this town. I don’t wanna see things like this happen.”