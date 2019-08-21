Man charged after 14-year-old girl shot

A man was charged with multiple firearm offenses after a 14-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Galesburg police officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded around 11:56 a.m. to a report of a shooting victim in the 100 block of North Chambers Street.

Officers found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her right shoulder. According to police, she initially claimed she was shot by an unknown person while walking across the apartment complex parking lot.

Two others were found in the apartment, a juvenile male and Austin Sundberg, 29, who lives in the 100 block of North Chambers Street.

Sundberg told officers he stepped out of his apartment for a moment and happened to find the victim down in the parking lot behind the apartment building. Sundberg said he carried the victim up to his apartment.

The shooting victim was transported to Cottage Hospital by GHAS paramedics and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. The girl is in stable condition at St. Francis.

Galesburg police officers checked the area for potential witnesses and evidence. An officer and K-9 started located a handgun behind a business at 120 North Chambers Street.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing a loud bang coming from Sundberg’s apartment followed by a person screaming in pain. A search warrant was obtained for Sundberg’s apartment. A search of the apartment was conducted and investigators located a spent bullet and a box of ammunition.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and Sundberg. Sundberg admitted he and the juvenile victim were together in his apartment and he and the victim both took turns holding the handgun. Sundberg said he grabbed the gun from the victim and the gun fired with the bullet striking the victim. Sundberg said he did not intend to shoot the victim and the shot was completely accidental. Sundberg admitted hiding the handgun behind the business.

Sundberg was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.