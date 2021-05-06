Man charged in death of Breasia Terrell makes first court appearance

The man charged in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell made his first court appearance Thursday as a murder suspect.

Dinkins has been charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree — both Class A felonies with a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Dinkins is accused of shooting and killing Breasia, who disappeared last July.

Her body was found in a rural area near DeWitt in March.

No bond was set for Dinkins today — he has been in jail on unrelated charges since Breasia’s disapperance.

The judge set his next court hearing for May 10.