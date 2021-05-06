Man charged in death of Breasia Terrell makes first court appearance

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Henry Dinkins (Contributed photo)

The man charged in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell made his first court appearance Thursday as a murder suspect.

Dinkins has been charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree — both Class A felonies with a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Dinkins is accused of shooting and killing Breasia, who disappeared last July.

Her body was found in a rural area near DeWitt in March.

No bond was set for Dinkins today — he has been in jail on unrelated charges since Breasia’s disapperance.

The judge set his next court hearing for May 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story