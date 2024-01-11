The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a burglary of the Welch Avenue Apartments, 220 Iowa Avenue, Muscatine, that occurred Wednesday afternoon Jan. 10, 2024.

At approximately 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Muscatine Police Department responded to the Welch Avenue Apartments after receiving a report from a contractor doing work in the building that he believed someone was inside, according to a city release Thursday. Officers searched the premises and located a suspect in apartment 306.

Miguel Angel Salcedo, 52, was charged with the Wednesday burglaries.

The suspect, Miguel Angel Salcedo, 52, was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree burglary as well as an unserved arrest warrant.

Upon further investigation, it is believed that multiple apartments were entered and burglarized, police said.

The Welch Avenue Apartments have been vacant for the past several months due to structural safety concerns with the building. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges may be announced. The department will be working with the displaced victims of this incident in an effort to identify and safeguard both missing and recovered property, the city release said.

Anyone who believes they may have information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922, ext. 629.