Man charged in Tuesday’s standoff in Davenport

Zackary Sherbeyn has been charged with false imprisonment and domestic abuse assault display or use of deadly weapon after a standoff with police in Davenport Tuesday afternoon.

Related Content Standoff in Davenport ends peacefully

According to police, they were called to an apartment on North Gaines street for a domestic incident at 12:48 p.m. That’s where they found Sherbeyn and a female victim.

Sherbeyn allegedly tried to hit the victim with a meat hook. He then threatened to “cut the victim’s throat” if she tried to contact police or leave the apartment. Sherbeyn also admitted to taking the the victim’s keys knowing she couldn’t leave once he did that.

The standoff eventually came to a peaceful end.

The arrest affidavit says Sherbeyn and the victim had lived together since November of 2019. The victim is now pursuing a protection order.