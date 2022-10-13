Christopher Eugene Prichard, age 56 of Bellevue, Iowa, has been charged with first degree murder for the October 8th shooting death of Angela Prichard.

On October 8th, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels, located at 31821 Highway 52 in Bellevue. When officers arrived, they found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard was arrested in the early morning hours of October 9 on warrants for Violation of Protective Order.

Prichard remains in the Jackson County Sheriff’s jail and is scheduled for an initial appearance on October 13. If convicted, he faces lifetime imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

No further information is available at this time.