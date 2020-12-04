Man charged with 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

A Walcott man was arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after a two-year investigation.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a tip online from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on November 16, 2018, and started an investigation.

During the investigation, Timothy J. Reimers, 35, was developed as the suspect in the case and evidence was obtained for criminal charges.

The arrest affidavit says he had an image of child pornography on his cell phone that he handed to a detective as part of a search warrant. All images submitted for the warrants were matched to CyberTip Report images.

Reimers was booked into Scott County Jail, then was released on bond.

The charges are aggravated misdemeanors, the most serious class of misdemeanors, generally punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine from $625 and $6,250.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 11 in Scott County Court.

