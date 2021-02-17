Man charged with arson and murder after fire

A man faces arson and murder charges after an investigation revealed a fire that killed someone Sunday was intentionally set.

Donald A. Denniston, 38, has been charged with aggravated arson and first degree murder, the Galesburg Police Department announced Wednesday.

A joint investigation conducted by the Galesburg Police Department, the Galesburg Fire Department and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office indicated that the fire had been intentionally set.

The Galesburg Police Department and Galesburg Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Pine Street after a report of a house on fire. A man was found in front of a residence suffering from burn injuries from being inside the house. The man was helped away from the house, treated and eventually transported to a hospital burn unit, but told officials that a woman was still inside.

After getting the fire — which forced neighboring houses to be evacuated — under control, the Galesburg Fire Department located the body of Katrina Hainline, 60, inside the home.

