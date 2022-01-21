Man charged with attempted murder after beating victim with bolt cutters

A man is now in Rock Island County Jail on several charges after he severely beat a victim early Friday morning in Moline.

Around 12:26 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 40th Street for a 911 call that a resident found a neighbor “saturated in blood” with “severe injuries,” a news release says.

Police say the victim reported that the suspect had beaten him with bolt cutters.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and eventually transported to a higher level trauma hospital out of the area.

QComm911 received another call around 12:33 a.m. that the suspect, Bryan Allison, was running in the area of 27th Street and 12th Avenue.

A third 911 call came in from a resident in the 1900 block of 25th Street, reporting that an “unknown male had entered the residence,” a news release says.

Moline Police located Allison and took him into custody.

A further investigation was conducted by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Friday afternoon, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed formal charges in this case.

Allison was charged with:

Attempted murder, a Class X felony

Two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony

Criminal trespass to residence, a class 4 felony

His bond is set at $100,000.

According to police, Allison will have his first appearance for arraignment on Saturday.

This case is still under investigation by the Moline Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 309-797-0401 or call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.