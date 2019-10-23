Man charged with attempted murder in Morrison shootings

UPDATE: Jeramie M. House, 24, of Morrison, is being charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
EARLIER UPDATE: Two people were shot tonight in Morrison. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The call came into police around 8 PM tonight. Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker tells Local 4 that this is an active investigation, but there is no danger to the public.
We will provide more updates as we receive them.