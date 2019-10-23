Man charged with attempted murder in Morrison shootings

UPDATE: Jeramie M. House, 24, of Morrison, is being charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

What we know now:



Jeramie M. House, 24 year old of Morrison, is being charged with 2 counts of attempt, first degree murder. 2 counts of aggravated battery. 5 counts of Aggravated discharge of a firearm and 1 count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. pic.twitter.com/2dbXhBxq0l — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) October 23, 2019

Press conference is about to begin. We are expecting to hear from the Whiteside County Sheriff and the police chief here in Morrison about the overnight shooting incident that wounded two people. pic.twitter.com/Peasfl7D2h — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) October 23, 2019

EARLIER UPDATE: Two people were shot tonight in Morrison. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The call came into police around 8 PM tonight. Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker tells Local 4 that this is an active investigation, but there is no danger to the public.

