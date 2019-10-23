Breaking News
Man charged with attempted murder in Morrison shootings
Live Now
WATCH: Hosette memorial at Central Fire Station in Clinton

Man charged with attempted murder in Morrison shootings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Jeramie M. House, 24, of Morrison, is being charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

EARLIER UPDATE: Two people were shot tonight in Morrison. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The call came into police around 8 PM tonight. Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker tells Local 4 that this is an active investigation, but there is no danger to the public.

We will provide more updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story