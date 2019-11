A drug-induced crash in Warren County has that driver in the hospital.. and facing charges tonight.

It happened on US 67 just north of 105th Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Warren County officials say, 24-year-old Auston Wright from Macomb lost control of his car, striking the guardrail and crashing into a ditch

Officials say, Wright was under the influence of drugs.

He was transported to the hospital.

He faces charges of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.