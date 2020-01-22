Man charged with DUI in crash with semi that closed I-280

A man was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and improper lane usage after trying to avoid ice falling off of a truck on Interstate 280, hitting a guardrail and then a semi next to him.

Illinois State Police say it happened around 7:20 p.m. on westbound I-280 near mile marker 13 and closed those lanes completely for around 25 minutes.

Stanley W. Grzyb, 53, of Davenport told police he swerved to miss a piece of ice that fell off of a truck in front of him, lost control, struck the guardrail, spun back out into traffic and hit the passenger side of the semi’s trailer.

The crash disabled the car and it was towed. The semi was able to drive from the scene which was cleared with traffic resuming normal flow around 8:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported from this crash.

Grzyb was arrested at the scene.