Man charged with enticing a minor

A man was arrested Thursday and charged with a felony count of enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purpose or illegal act.

Andrew Noel Nebergall, 45, of West Burlington, was arrested Wednesday by the Burlington Police Department on a Des Moines County warrant charging him with the Class D felony.

The charge stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of The Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center.

Andrew Nebergall is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375.